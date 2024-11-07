Onga splashes over N112m on 2,791 customers in the Taste the Millions Promo

Presentation of N500,000 cash prize to past Lucky Winner Maryam Ibrahim at the redemption Centre in Kaduna.

The Onga Taste the Millions Promo is making dreams come true across Nigeria, with thousands of consumers winning cash, household items, and airtime as part of the N250 million giveaway.

304 winners have again emerged in the Onga Taste the Millions promo. 62 lucky winners have won blenders, and 50 winners won gas cookers. 160 persons won N10,000 each, 20 winners won N50,000 each, 5 winners won N100,000 each, 2 winners won N500,000 each and 5 winners won N1m each at the 6th draw of the promo held in Lagos.

The winners who emerged in the draw expressed their gratitude, encouraging other consumers to take part in the promo before it ends.

Usman Bello from Sokoto, who won N500,000 when contacted was very excited to have been one of the winners. Another lucky winner, who won N1m, Goodness Solomon from Port Harcourt, said ‘‘I am so shocked because I can’t believe I am a millionaire’’.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, also expressed excitement on the scale of the promo and the breadth of participation. “2971 Consumers have won N112,850,000 worth of cash and prizes in the promo.”

He also said that “while we have influenced the habits of our customers through the Onga Taste the Millions Promo, for instance, we have heard stories of people who are new consumers of Onga just for an opportunity to win in the promo”.

"To participate, consumers are encouraged to purchase the Onga cubes promo packs and follow simple steps. Buy two Onga Beef/Chicken 50 cubes packs or one Onga Beef/Chicken 90 cubes pack and cook with it. Exchange the empty packs for a scratch card, scratch to reveal a unique code, and send the code to 1393 to stand a chance to win.”

The new set of millionaires that emerged during the 6th draw were Goodness Solomon, of Port Harcourt, Clement Akpan, from Akwa Ibom, Inemesit Etim Uwah from Akwa Ibom, Glory Promise Udofia from Akwa Ibom and Shamsu Yusuf from Katsina.

Ademola Ologbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Onga urged consumers to take advantage of the opportunity to win. He said, “We are grateful to our customers. The promo has been incredible, and we’re thrilled with the level of participation.

"Onga is a household name, and this promo is our way of thanking our loyal customers. There’s still time to participate, and with each draw, the excitement grows. Don’t miss your chance to become one of our next big winners!”

The Onga Taste the Millions promo is part of Onga’s ongoing commitment to reward its loyal customers. Running until November 2024, the promo aims to reward over 250,000 consumers with N250 million worth of cash, household items, and airtime through its weekly draws.

Consumers across Nigeria are urged not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to win. With the promo in full swing, the chance to walk away with a significant prize could be just a purchase away.

Representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Gaming Authority were on ground to monitor the draw for transparency.

For more details and updates on winners, consumers can follow Onga on social media (IG:@onga_nigeria, FB: @Onga Nigeria, YT: Onga Nigeria, TikTok: Onga.Nigeria) or visit www.ongamillionspromo.com.

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of products such as Onga seasoning, Cowbell Dairy products & Beverages, Loya & Miksi Dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, and Kremela across the country, bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its milk powders, culinary and beverage products are affordable, delicious, and good for all.

