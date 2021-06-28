Old Mutual makes financing dreams easier with the launch of Short-Term Savings Plan

With economic uncertainties, Old Mutual has developed a 2-year Savings product with Life Cover.

The experiences over the course of 2020/2021 have been a lesson in ensuring one protects their family, health, and livelihood.

It has become more important to focus on a goal and work towards while at the same time ensuring you are covered from unpredictable circumstances.

This special product allows an individual to save as well as obtain life cover up to N1 million.

Old Mutual, the Nigerian subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited, pan-Africa's leading insurance firm and global financial services provider, has launched this in Nigeria to further support individuals, families, and small business in achieving and protecting their goals.

This plan allows for a minimum monthly savings contribution of 5,000 Naira which can be increased annually.

In her remark, the Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Old Mutual Nigeria, Mrs. Alero Ladipo, said, "We are proud to introduce this well-researched product designed to enable individuals and businesses achieve their short-term financial objectives, particularly in these times of strong economic headwinds and still maintain a life cover.

"The Old Mutual Short Savings Plan has a dynamic feature that allows the policyholder to withdraw up to 50% of saved funds during the savings tenure as well as keep track of their balances to ensure goals are being met.

"We believe this product is timely for Nigeria today. There is a need for financial institutions to encourage customers towards the meeting of their goals. It also reinforces our promise as Old Mutual of being a certain friend in certain times.

"The plan is available to our customers on our e-commerce portal https://www.oldmutual.com.ng/home/short-term-savings in just a few clicks and within five minutes of their time."

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company and Old Mutual Nigeria General Insurance Company are part of the globally acclaimed Old Mutual brand, which has over 175 years of experience in providing life assurance and wealth, personal finance savings and general insurance services.

Since its entry into the Nigerian market, Old Mutual had leveraged its heritage and expertise, launching a wide range of insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Nigerian's insurable population and corporate clients.