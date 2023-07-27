Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByNovoHealthAfrica

Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare.
Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare.

Recommended articles

With the launch of Novo Apoyo, a groundbreaking solution available through its Ijele™ platform, Novo Health Africa aims to enhance the healthcare experience for its enrollees.

This support-service initiative promises to provide a seamless avenue for interaction between clients and HR partners amongst a host of other benefits.

Dr Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, MD/CEO of Novo Health Africa, highlighted the major challenges users experience when accessing healthcare and explained the reasons behind the intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “We acknowledge the challenges of delay in accessing care in the healthcare sector, impacting patient satisfaction and timely care.

"That is why Novo Apoyo has been optimised to reduce wait times, eliminate the inconvenience of unforeseen out-of-pocket payments, ensure patients receive needed prescriptions, address the risk of errors in hospital records and most of all empower the enrollee for better health outcomes.

"In addition, our partner providers are relieved of administrative service bottlenecks ensuring that they concentrate on their primary role of diagnosing and treatment”.

‘’The real-time self-check-in is a breakthrough transformation and the first of its kind in our industry. Its introduction signifies our commitment to transforming healthcare standards and driving positive change within the industry, thus showcasing our dedication to improving healthcare accessibility for Nigerians’’, she added.

Novo Apoyo marks a significant breakthrough in the Nigerian healthcare sector. By providing real-time updates and essential information to clients and HR partners, this innovative support service ensures that individuals are promptly informed about employee challenges, appointment changes, and any potential delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

This proactive communication minimizes uncertainty and guarantees smoother hospital visits, fostering a more positive healthcare journey and better health outcomes.

Key Features of Novo Apoyo:

1. Reduced Wait Times: Novo Apoyo drastically reduces wait times, ensuring patients receive timely and efficient care.

2. Elimination of Out-of-Pocket Payments: The support service eliminates the inconvenience of unforeseen out-of-pocket payments, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

3. Needed Prescriptions: Patients can expect needed prescriptions, enhancing treatment effectiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Streamlined Hospital Records Management: Novo Apoyo addresses the risk of errors in hospital records, promoting a more organized and efficient healthcare system.

To learn more about Novo Health Africa and explore its comprehensive range of healthcare services and benefits visit http://www.novohealthafrica.org/ng/ or email callcenter@novohealthafrica.org, provider@novohealthafrica.org or call 014601990,07080609400 to speak with an agent.

About Novo Health Africa

Novo Health Africa is a leading National Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services throughout Nigeria. As an accredited provider by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Novo Health Africa offers comprehensive healthcare delivery solutions along the continuum of care.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByNovoHealthAfrica

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare

Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare

Zanzibar is looking to explore other economic options outside of tourism

Zanzibar is looking to explore other economic options outside of tourism

TotalEnergies begins controversial drilling in Uganda despite environmental protests

TotalEnergies begins controversial drilling in Uganda despite environmental protests

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5: Delivering flexibility, versatility without compromise

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5: Delivering flexibility, versatility without compromise

Exploring Canada as a Digital Nomad: Discovering the best cities and provinces

Exploring Canada as a Digital Nomad: Discovering the best cities and provinces

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

New report by Duplo reveals South Africa and Kenya dominate B2B payments in Africa

Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

Tech titans in Africa are betting big on AI, according to IBM study. Here's why

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Top 5 African countries with the least affordable housing

Unlocking the power of Blockchain for cybersecurity, an overview

Unlocking the power of Blockchain for cybersecurity, an overview

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

The 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Lagos residents are spending hours in traffic jams

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023