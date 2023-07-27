Novo Health Africa introduces Novo Apoyo to improve access to healthcare.

With the launch of Novo Apoyo, a groundbreaking solution available through its Ijele™ platform, Novo Health Africa aims to enhance the healthcare experience for its enrollees.

This support-service initiative promises to provide a seamless avenue for interaction between clients and HR partners amongst a host of other benefits.

Dr Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, MD/CEO of Novo Health Africa, highlighted the major challenges users experience when accessing healthcare and explained the reasons behind the intervention.

She said, “We acknowledge the challenges of delay in accessing care in the healthcare sector, impacting patient satisfaction and timely care.

"That is why Novo Apoyo has been optimised to reduce wait times, eliminate the inconvenience of unforeseen out-of-pocket payments, ensure patients receive needed prescriptions, address the risk of errors in hospital records and most of all empower the enrollee for better health outcomes.

"In addition, our partner providers are relieved of administrative service bottlenecks ensuring that they concentrate on their primary role of diagnosing and treatment”.

‘’The real-time self-check-in is a breakthrough transformation and the first of its kind in our industry. Its introduction signifies our commitment to transforming healthcare standards and driving positive change within the industry, thus showcasing our dedication to improving healthcare accessibility for Nigerians’’, she added.

Novo Apoyo marks a significant breakthrough in the Nigerian healthcare sector. By providing real-time updates and essential information to clients and HR partners, this innovative support service ensures that individuals are promptly informed about employee challenges, appointment changes, and any potential delays.

This proactive communication minimizes uncertainty and guarantees smoother hospital visits, fostering a more positive healthcare journey and better health outcomes.

Key Features of Novo Apoyo:

1. Reduced Wait Times: Novo Apoyo drastically reduces wait times, ensuring patients receive timely and efficient care.

2. Elimination of Out-of-Pocket Payments: The support service eliminates the inconvenience of unforeseen out-of-pocket payments, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

3. Needed Prescriptions: Patients can expect needed prescriptions, enhancing treatment effectiveness.

4. Streamlined Hospital Records Management: Novo Apoyo addresses the risk of errors in hospital records, promoting a more organized and efficient healthcare system.

To learn more about Novo Health Africa and explore its comprehensive range of healthcare services and benefits visit http://www.novohealthafrica.org/ng/ or email callcenter@novohealthafrica.org, provider@novohealthafrica.org or call 014601990,07080609400 to speak with an agent.

About Novo Health Africa

Novo Health Africa is a leading National Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services throughout Nigeria. As an accredited provider by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Novo Health Africa offers comprehensive healthcare delivery solutions along the continuum of care.

