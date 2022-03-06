RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NiRA opens nominations for 5th edition of .ng Awards

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has announced that the 2022 .ng Awards is scheduled to hold on Friday, 29th April 2022.

The 2022 .ng Awards is the fifth (5th) edition of the .ng Awards. Over the years, the .ng Awards have rewarded organisations and individuals who are promoting the .ng brand, the Nigerian Online Identity.

The .ng string is a critical national resource and Nigeria’s unique identity on the World Wide Web.

Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) a stakeholder-led organisation, is the Registry for the .ng domain name and maintains the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) namespace in the interest of Nigerians and the global Internet community.

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony Mr. Muhammed Rudman, the President of NiRA, said the organisation is rewarding these entities for their various achievements.

“For this year’s edition, NiRA is seeking to recognize and acknowledge individuals and organisations who are contributing to the growth of the .ng domain name and promotion of the DNS Industry.

“Using the .ng Awards, NiRA celebrates the achievements and innovation of Nigerian Internet initiatives”, Rudman said.

“As we all look forward to the awards, let me again re-assure all stakeholders that these awards are based purely on merit and the sheer hard work of the nominees and eventual winners. Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate the potential nominees and the eventual winners”.

Also in her comment, Mrs. Eyitayo Iyortim, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NiRA, said that 2022 .ng Awards serve to commend the excellent achievements of stakeholders, and the public, who contribute towards building a sustainable economy using technology. The Awardees contribute to uplift the image of .ng locally and internationally, and stimulate the development of local content on the World Wide Web.

She said that nominations for the .ng Awards by the public will commence on Sunday, 6th March 2022, and close at midnight on Sunday 20th March 2022.

“Members of the public who wish to participate in nominating an organisation or an individual are to note the .ng Awards nomination criteria available on the .ng Awards nomination website.

“There will be eighteen (18) categories of Awards. To participate in the nomination or find out more about the awards, click here, or click the link: https://nira.org.ng/ngawards2022/

“After the nomination closes, voting will commence on Friday 25th March 2022 and close at midnight on Sunday 10th April 2022”, she said.

The awards ceremony will hold on Friday 29th April 2022.

#FeaturebyNiRA

