Nigeria's SEC warns traders against investing in Davido's crypto coin

News Agency Of Nigeria

SEC stated it would continue to monitor developments within the ecosystem and would not hesitate to deploy its regulatory powers as needed.

In a statement on its website, the SEC said that it does not recognise $Davido as an investment product or investable asset class under its regulatory purview.

The regulator noted that individuals who invest in it do so at their own risk.

“Generally, meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by memes and internet jokes.

“They are often envisaged as fun, light-hearted cryptocurrencies promoted through a social media community and sometimes through celebrity endorsements,” it said.

According to the SEC, meme coins are not intended to serve as a medium of exchange accepted by the public as payment for goods and services or as a digital representation of capital market products.

The commission listed capital market products such as shares, debentures, units of collective investment schemes, derivatives contracts, commodities or other kinds of financial instruments or investments.

The regulator said: “The general public is at this moment advised that meme coins lack fundamental value and are purely speculative.

“The general public is further warned that investing in meme coins, including $Davido, is highly risky and should be done with a full understanding of the associated risk.

“Capital market operators are by this notice warned not to associate with instruments that fall outside the SEC’s regulatory purview.

“Such instruments should not in any manner be distributed or monitored through any capital market mechanism."

News Agency Of Nigeria

