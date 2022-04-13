Nigeria’s first wellness eco-friendly city, Isimi Lagos unveiled by Landwey

These include a lake for recreational activities like kayaking and fishing; a conservation park; Isimi farm to provide farm to table meals; Golf Course, recreational centre, Tech Valley, Helipad, Forestry, spa, Hiking paths, gym facilities and a standard polo turf; just to name a few. Isimi hopes to turn Nigeria into a new international destination on the continent’s tourist map.

“There is a certain tranquillity we grew up with in rural areas. Nature served as our alarm and the many sounds of nature coaxed us throughout the day. Nowadays in our increasingly fast-paced lives we are surrounded with persistent noise, air and waste pollution, just to name a few. We want Isimi to give you that peace once more.” Commented Olawale Ayilara, Group CEO Oxygen Holdings.

“We have designed a first-of-its kind natural escape in West Africa and will be easily accessible by different means of transport- boat, helicopter and car. ” He added.

The unveiling of the 8-year Masterplan to accomplish Isimi 2030 was made at the recently held symposium organized at LandWey headquarters. The event which attracted key media and industry players, kicked off with several video reveals encapsulating the Isimi vision in audio and visual content for the audience in attendance.

The residential parts of the city will feature clusters of buildings- Origin One, The Village, Green Life Colony, The Emergence, all of which will offer both work and living spaces with 21st century amenities while maintaining and respecting the topography of the surrounding natural environment.

Isimi Lagos presents a world of options for lovers of nature. It is the perfect meeting point for health and wellness, technology, architecture, lifestyle, and nature

About LandWey

Landwey Investment is a company that offers end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services. Our offerings range from investment advisory and land sourcing to development and construction. Incorporated in 2016 and in its short existence has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria.

We are unrelenting in our quest to deliver high quality, affordable housing to the people of Lagos and this has seen us establish 14 residential estates along the Lekki-Epe expressway between the 2nd Toll Gate and Bogije axis.

About Isimi Lagos

Isimi is a Yoruba word that means rest or peace of mind. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. Isimi Lagos is your best destination for work and play. It is the perfect meeting point between technology, architecture, and nature; but of course, nature is the dominant factor here.

The topography of the whole Isimi Lagos will be largely retained to maintain its natural state. Buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are planned to be built around the existing geological structure. Isimi Lagos offers work and living spaces that are ideal for short- and long-term use.

If you’re looking for a place for your next vacation, company or team retreat, or just somewhere you can go to embrace nature and get some well-deserved rest, Isimi Lagos is an excellent choice.

