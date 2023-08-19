ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria’s excess crude account stands at $474,000 - Economic council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sani said that the governors would ensure that the food items reached the most vulnerable Nigerians targeted in their respective states.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima presides over NEC meeting in Aso Rock. [Presidency]
Vice President, Kashim Shettima presides over NEC meeting in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

The stabilisation account stands at N30,346, 557, 405.57 while the natural resources account stands at N115,175,616,159.65.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi disclosed this at the end of the council meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the amount was for the periods between July 19 and August 14 of this year.

Bello said that President Bola Tinubu was already putting in place measures to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on petrol on the livelihood of Nigerians.

He said that Nigeria was going through a necessary surgical operation that would culminate into a better future for the citizens.

He said the government has also directed all agencies and stakeholders involved in the provision of humanitarian assistance to work with states towards relieving the hardships of Nigerians.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, who spoke on the proposed N5 billion intervention by the Federal Government for the purchase of food items, said the states have received N2 billion so far.

Sani said that the governors would ensure that the food items reached the most vulnerable Nigerians targeted in their respective states.

News Agency Of Nigeria

