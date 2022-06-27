RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigerians to pay more for beverages as FG enforces N10 per litre sugar tax

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The N10 per litre sugar tax was introduced in the Finance Act which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2021.

Nigerians to pay more for drinks in 2022 as FG plans to increase tax on carbonated drinks. (Eatthisnotthat)
Nigerians to pay more for drinks in 2022 as FG plans to increase tax on carbonated drinks. (Eatthisnotthat)
Recommended articles

Chief Superintendent of Customs, Department of Excise, Free Trade Zone, and Industrial Incentives, Dennis Ituma made this known while speaking at a Policy Breakfast meeting in Abuja last week.

The event was organised by the National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR) to look into the introduction and implementation of tax and other interventions to reduce the consumption of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) in Nigeria.

Ituma said the policy was implemented on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The N10 per litre sugar tax was introduced in the Finance Act which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2021, alongside the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Ituma said, “The N10 per litre of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages has been implemented on June 1, by July 21, all excise duties must have been collected and paid into the federation account.

“It should interest you that taxation on SSBs was a policy of the Federal Government in 1984 but was stopped in January 2009.

“Previously both SSBs, alcoholic drinks and tobacco were all taxed until 2009 when SSBs was removed from taxable beverages.

“Only alcoholic drinks and tobacco generates N414 billion, SSBs will further increase the revenue generated from drinks.

The FG is bent on the implementation of the tax despite pleas by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and some related stakeholders.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Trending

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rate in Africa in 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

A fuel attendant at Petrol Station

10 poorest African countries as of H1 2022, based on GDP per capita

Poorest countries in Africa (Image Source: Yahoo News)

Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa, May 2022

aliko-dangote