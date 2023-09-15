ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigerian startups attracted $4bn in 4 years – FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Inuwa urged that all levels of government, corporations, investors, Venture Capitalists, the academia, hubs, and entrepreneurs must deepen their collaboration.

Nigerian startups attracted $4bn in 4 years – NITDA.
Nigerian startups attracted $4bn in 4 years – NITDA.

Recommended articles

Inuwa spoke at the Innovation Support Network (ISN) 2023 annual summit with the theme: “Unlocking Potential: Collaborating for Growth and Impact’’ In Abuja.

He said that NITDA currently has over 500 startups, that had either gone through its programmes or those that ran in partnership with other stakeholders within the ecosystem.

Based on statistics, he said, Nigeria had over 3000 startups, which was a far cry looking at the 200 million population of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the theme of the gathering was not only appropriate but also underscored the reality that collaboration was a new innovation leading competitive edge across all spheres of socio-economic activities.

Inuwa commended the efforts of ISN in sustaining this annual event, adding that its contribution to the growth of tech innovation ecosystem remains invaluable.

He also congratulated ISN on the successful launch of ‘Omniverse’, the premier ecosystem platform for tech, innovation, and connected industries on the continent.

The director general said that the initiative would go a long to build collaborations, connections, community, and content that drive the entire ecosystem to scale investments and share knowledge for a positive, lasting impact.

Inuwa said: ‘‘The inauguration of the Omniverse is a testament to your collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders in the ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This annual gathering of tech innovation ecosystem stakeholders comprising researchers, creators, innovators, investors, regulators, and tech enthusiasts, provides a profitable platform for nurturing ideas into industry-changing products, services, and business processes.

‘‘Stakeholders also have the opportunity to network, connect, and foster new sustainable relationships with their relevant target audience and people.”

He said that there were quite a lot of challenges in terms of regulation and policies.

Inuwa said: “The StartUp Act aims to address the challenges in the ecosystem, providing funding, capacity building and infrastructure to the STartUps.

‘‘The tech industry thrives on collaboration. Research by the MIT Sloan School of Management revealed that collaborative innovation, where different organisations work together on research and development, has been on the rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘Over 60 per cent of global innovation now involves some form of cross-organisational collaboration.

“In addition, a 2020 report by Microsoft indicates that over 95 per cent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Microsoft Cloud services, illustrating how digital collaboration is driving business operations and innovation.

‘‘These statistics are indicative of the fact that the world becoming is increasingly interconnected, interdependent, and collaborative.”

He, therefore, stated that collaboration was no longer an option, but a necessity for progress and growth.

Inuwa urged that all levels of government, corporations, investors, Venture Capitalists, the academia, hubs, and entrepreneurs must deepen their collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her address, the Legal Partner to ISN, Beverly Agbakoba said by organising the summit it wanted to boast home grown and organic tech businesses, starting from home and stepping out to the larger world.

Agbakoba, who described ISN as the ‘Hub of hubs’ in Nigeria said over 200 hubs across Nigeria were gathered at the summit, with capacity building support, skill acquisition to engage other youth in job and wealth creation.

‘‘These hubs done a lot of advocacy training over 7000 girls in the north. We are also here to give guidance to the hubs. For us, future leaders are all in this room and are ready to contribute their quota to the economy.

‘‘We want to boast of home grown and organic tech businesses, starting from here and stepping out to the larger world. The law are not too far away from the industry,’’ she added.

She said the cardinal focus of gathering was to encourage and strengthen collaboration towards assisting innovators in discovering innovative and efficient solutions to the various problems confronting the economic, social, and governance realms.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘Collaboration thrives when people with diverse knowledge, talents, and skills agree to work together to find solutions to our everyday problems.

“Innovative thinking that results in the creation of new goods, services, or procedures is the foundation of long-term economic progress and success,” she said.

The Director Corporate of ISN, Mrs Maryam Lawan said, ‘‘by this summit, we are bringing innovation support together under one umbrella to collaborate and achieve greater height.

“For us to win as a team, we need to come together ensure innovation and nurture talents and to network with enterprise support network.’

“ISN is also guiding startups on how to structure their business and provide them with right serves, as well as access to investment,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian startups attracted $4bn in 4 years – FG

Nigerian startups attracted $4bn in 4 years – FG

Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September and their global rank

Top 10 African countries with highest interest rates in September and their global rank

African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

African countries that removed fuel subsidy between 2022 and 2023

Nigeria’s development is being hindered by a learning crisis - UNICEF

Nigeria’s development is being hindered by a learning crisis - UNICEF

Kenya: Fuel prices could increase by KSh 10 ($0.07) monthly until February 2024 - Moses Kuria

Kenya: Fuel prices could increase by KSh 10 ($0.07) monthly until February 2024 - Moses Kuria

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

Africa is not as risky as you hear, it is a market frontier with huge untapped potential - Adesina

Africa is not as risky as you hear, it is a market frontier with huge untapped potential - Adesina

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pressure from IMF to tax all essential goods in Kenya seems to be getting to President Ruto

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, Here’s why... HMS Trent

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, here’s why

An oil rig used in drilling at the Ngamia-1 well on Block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, which is part of the East African Rift System, is seen in Turkana County.

Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023

AI-in-Africa

Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023