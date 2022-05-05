Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) holds AGM, re-elects Okoya as president

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Abimbola Okoya expressed her appreciation for the opportunity given her to continue to serve the N-BA, which she describes as a platform that foster sustainable relationships for development amongst members and their communities.

“I would like to start by giving a heartfelt thank-you for being given the chance to serve the Nigeria-Britain Association once again. I feel honoured to be able to continue the journey we started with the strategic direction of the big I.D.E.A – Inclusivity, Diversity, Empowerment, Agility. This would remain the centre of our activities and programmes that focus on our five pillars: Education, Economy, Culture and Entertainment, Youth Empowerment, Humanitarian Support,” she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking further, Okoya said, “I also look forward to another occasion of serving the Patron, Vice Patrons, Immediate Past Presidents, Past Presidents, Madam Vice President, the Executive Officers, Council, Committee and Sub-Committee Heads, Members and the Secretariat. It is my desire that we work collectively in unison to continue to raise the bar, while staying true to the essence of the N-BA, which is true friendship. Therefore, we will leverage on existing relationships with our members and partners to deliver on our flagship programmes and activities, explore further opportunities to enhance our membership base and value proposition, encourage the bonds of friendship with members of the diaspora based in Britain and friends of both nations, as well as continue with the UK events and activities, increase our impact footprint, especially around humanitarian support, introduce policies and constitutional amendments that govern the management of our people, our procedures and our members, amongst others.”

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Okoya also appreciated the 2021/2022 partners of the N-BA, namely NEM Insurance Plc, Scib Nigeria and Company, Vitaform, Eleganza Group, Creseada International Limited, British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria, FBN UK Limited, FCMB UK Limited, First Bank Nigeria, Westar Associates Limited, Leventis Foundation, Tangerine General Insurance, Tangerine Life, Fan Milk Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigerian Bottling Company and Abelinis, as well as N-BA’s collaborators in the UK, such as Ade Bakare Couture London, Queen Mercillina, Stella King and Jennifer Obaseki.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Other elected executive officers of the N-BA who were equally returned unopposed for year 2022/2023 include Vice President, Mrs. Lucy Pearson; Honorary Secretary, Mr. Ademola Sanya; Assistant Honorary Secretary, Mr. Tobi Asehinde, Honorary Treasurer, Mr. Sola Oyetayo. Also present were the immediate Past President, Mr. Shola Tinubu; past President, Mr. Funmi Onabolu, who also served as the Electoral Officer; the Council and Members of the N-BA.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigeria-Britain Association is a promoter of relationships between Nigerians and Britons for common good. Its core values include true friendship, cultural diversity, integrity and care for the next generation.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

---