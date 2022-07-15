RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NGX sells 155m shares worth N1.21bn, indices drops 0.10%

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Thursday transacted 115.41 million shares worth N1.21 billion in 3,731 deals as the indices dropped by 0.1 per cent.

This was in contrast with 198.82 million shares valued N2.18 billion transacted in 4,769 deals on Wednesday, representing 41.95 per cent.

Transcorp was the most active stock, accounting for 12.18 million shares worth N15.12 million

It was trailed by International Breweries with 7.65 million shares valued at N42.77 million, while FBN Holdings sold 7.41 million shares worth N78.78 million.

Zenith Bank traded 6.59 million shares valued N148.27 million.

Sterling Bank sold 6.44 million shares worth N9.98 million.

The market capitalisation of listed equities decreased by N28 billion or 0.10 per cent to N27.685 trillion from N27,713 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 51.25 points to close at 51,339.09 against 51,390.25 recorded on Wednesday.

Market breadth closed positive at a 15 stocks appreciated while 10 depreciated.

Academy Press led the gainers’ table, increasing by 8.70 per cent to close at N2.25per share.

Regent Alliance Insurance followed with eight per cent to close at 27k, while CWG added by 7.95 per cent to close at 95k per share.

Cutix gained by 7.27 per cent to close at N2.36 while NAHCO appreciated by five per cent to close at N8.40 per share.

On the other hand, Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by 8.74 per cent to close at N3.55 per share.

Ikeja Hotel trailed by dropping 7.69 per cent to close at N11.20 , while International Breweries fell by 5.17 per cent to close at N5.50 per share.

Multiverse was down by 4.76 to close at N1.80, while Upcredit dipped by 4.17 per cent to close at N3.45 per share.

