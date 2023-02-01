NGX maintains upward trend by N142bn

Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return rose to 4.39 per cent

The positive performance was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are: NAHCO, NNFM, Nigerian Exchange Group, IMG and Geregu.

Market breadth closed flat as 14 stocks recorded gains relative to 14 losers.

Seplat and Industrial & Medical Glases (IMG) recorded the highest gain of 10 per cent each to close at N1,210 and N7.70, respectively.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills followed by 9.46 per cent to close at N8.10 per share.

International Energy Insurance rise with a gain 9.33 per cent to close at 82k, while Nigerian Aviation Handling Company garnered 9.26 per cent to close at 37k per share.

On the other hand, Guinness Nigeria led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent, to close at N63 per share.

Ardova followed with a decline of 9.95 per cent to close at N17.20 per share.

Also, Academy Press dropped by 9.85 per cent to close at N1.19, while RT Briscoe declined by 9.68 per cent to close at 28k per share.

Conerstone Insurance declined by 8.33 per cent to close at 55k per share.