The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed telecommunications operators to block all SIM cards not registered with National Identification Numbers (NIN) by the end of 2020.

The commission had last week ordered the suspension of new SIM card registration while it conducted an audit of cards already registered by networks operators.

At a meeting presided over by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, it was decided that all subscribers are to provide valid NIN to update SIM registration records.

The NIN is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment into the National Identity Database and is used to capture an individual's records.

NCC spokesperson, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said submission of NIN by subscribers must take place from December 16 to December 30.

"After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks," he said.

A Ministerial Task Force has been tasked with monitoring compliance by all networks, and violations will be met with stiff sanctions including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

Adinde said stakeholders agreed at Tuesday's meeting that drastic measures urgently needed to be implemented to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process in Nigeria.