NBA promises justice for Magistrate who was stabbed to death in Kebbi

This is contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Muhammad Usman, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his demise, Attahiru-Zagga, who hailed from Zagga town in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state, was the presiding Magistrate at Magistrates’ Court II, Jega, Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“On behalf of the entirety of the Equity Bar membership, the Branch ushers unreserved sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased.

“Let us assure the family that we won’t rest till the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to Justice. May the Almighty have mercy on his soul, comfort his family and we all, amin.

“This ugly incident has underscored the fact that members of the lower bench are vulnerable to attacks that ought not be.

“We reiterate that such must not be endangered species, hence they must be provided with security personnel at both places of their work and outside places of their work inclusive of their residences.

“Indeed, our society cannot afford to condone a situation where judicial officers (lower bench) are susceptible to attacks by unscrupulous elements,” the statement read in part.

According to the association, Attahiru-Zagga died on Thursday night at about 10 p.m at his residence located in Aliero quarters, Birnin Kebbi, after allegedly been stabbed.