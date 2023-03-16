Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window
The Naira loses 0.2 per cent against the dollar on Thursday, exchanging at N462 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N462.
The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
ADVERTISEMENT
A total of 97.78 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window
Investors’ continued profit-taking pushes market capitalisation down by ₦313bn
United States has promised Ethiopia $331 million to help the country heal from recent war
Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly
FG launches $672 million i-DICE fund for young entrepreneurs in tech industry
Nigeria’s income decline is owing to food insecurity, malnutrition, and climate change - according to Nigeria’s government
10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023
Shell resumes oil export from Bonny Oil Export Terminal
Naira gains 0.07% against dollar, exporters window
Pulse Sports
Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close
Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023
UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success
Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash
‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds
ADVERTISEMENT