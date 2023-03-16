ADVERTISEMENT
Naira weakens 0.2% against dollar at Investors’ Exporters window

The Naira loses 0.2 per cent against the dollar on Thursday, exchanging at N462 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

Naira-Dollar notes
Naira-Dollar notes

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N462.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 97.78 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

