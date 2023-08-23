ADVERTISEMENT
Naira loses, exchanges at ₦773.42 at investors, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦738 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

It lost by 0.35 per cent compared with ₦770.72 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦781.49 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦773.42.

A total of 169.07 million dollar was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

