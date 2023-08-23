Naira loses, exchanges at ₦773.42 at investors, exporters window
The naira sold for as low as ₦738 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
It lost by 0.35 per cent compared with ₦770.72 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦781.49 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦773.42.
A total of 169.07 million dollar was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
