Naira loses by 1.26% at investors, exporters window
The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The Naira lost by 1.26 per cent when compared with ₦768.16 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦779.58 to the dollar on Friday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦844 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦777.82.
A total of 77.99 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.
