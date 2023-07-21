ADVERTISEMENT
Naira loses by 1.26% at investors, exporters window

The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The Naira lost by 1.26 per cent when compared with ₦768.16 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦779.58 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦844 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦777.82.

A total of 77.99 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

