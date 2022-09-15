RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window exchanging at N436.33.

Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N434.75 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N438.45 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.33.

The Naira sold for as low as N420.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 118.20 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Selloffs persist as equity market drops N19bn

Selloffs persist as equity market drops N19bn

Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar

Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar

Top 5 African countries with the most vehicles on the road (Sub-Saharan)

Top 5 African countries with the most vehicles on the road (Sub-Saharan)

Nigerian cashew to make $1.2bn by 2030 – Expert

Nigerian cashew to make $1.2bn by 2030 – Expert

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 20.52% in August

Nigeria’s inflation rate increases to 20.52% in August

Over a dozen US organizations set their sights on the economic opportunities hidden in Tanzania

Over a dozen US organizations set their sights on the economic opportunities hidden in Tanzania

CBN determines exchange rate not Customs – PRO

CBN determines exchange rate not Customs – PRO

mPharma acquires majority stake in HealthPlus

mPharma acquires majority stake in HealthPlus

Fuel price in Kenya reaches a new high following the directive of the newly sworn-in President

Fuel price in Kenya reaches a new high following the directive of the newly sworn-in President

Trending

Queen of England in Ghana

11 African countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth's Rule

Uju Anya

Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

South African gold miners

Top 5 Sub-Saharan African Countries with the richest mineral reserves outside of oil.

Investment opportunities in Nigeria – How & where to invest money. [currentschoolnews]

Why Nigeria is still an investment destination