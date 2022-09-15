Naira gains slightly, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar
The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window exchanging at N436.33.
The open indicative rate closed at N434.75 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of N438.45 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.33.
The Naira sold for as low as N420.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 118.20 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.
