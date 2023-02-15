Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar
The Naira on Wednesday exchanged at N461.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of N462.02 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.
The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 89.54 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar
4G for Everyone: itel & Airtel launch itel A60, 2023's most affordable 4G smartphone
Ghana’s inflation dips for the first time since May 2021
Service breakdown: MTN sources blame fibre cut, apologise to customers
Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67
Naira swap: FG, CBN to reveal next step after Supreme court hearing
Nigeria and Senegal sign MoU on local content in Senegal's oil and gas industry
The president of Kenya reveals his ambitious plans to enhance Kenya’s health sector
ADVERTISEMENT