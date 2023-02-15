ADVERTISEMENT
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Wednesday exchanged at N461.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

Naira-and-dollar
Naira-and-dollar
The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462.02 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 89.54 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

