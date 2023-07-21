Naira gains, exchanges ₦768.16 to dollar
The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The Naira gained by 3.22 per cent when compared with ₦793.70 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦787.13 to the dollar on Thursday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦844 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦768.16.
A total of 56.22 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.
