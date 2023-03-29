Naira gains, exchanges ₦461.24 against dollar

The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the ₦461.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦461.50 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦462.13 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦461.24.

The Naira sold for as low as ₦459.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.