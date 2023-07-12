Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window
The Naira sold for as low as ₦690 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The Naira gained by 0.75 per cent when compared with ₦788.42 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦775.75 to one dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of ₦806 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦782.49.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Naira sold for as low as ₦690 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 90.52 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters’ window on Wednesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window
Nigeria repays 10-year-old $500m Eurobond debt
Subsidy removal will heighten demand for renewable energy —Expert
#ThisGirlInvests: United Capital wants all women to invest for their future
FG spent $1.16 billion on Foreign Debt Service in H1, 2023
Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt
NCS generates over ₦18.8bn in 6 months, Kano - Jigawa
Zimbabwe's lithium market expands with Chinese investment worth $1 billion
See the billion-dollar sectors that profited investors in Kenya the most in 2023 so far
Pulse Sports
How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦20m from Harry Redknapp
Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane
Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins
Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr
Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far
'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate
Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker
Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle
Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt
ADVERTISEMENT