Naira gains at investors, exporters’ window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as ₦690 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The Naira gained by 0.75 per cent when compared with ₦788.42 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦775.75 to one dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦806 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦782.49.

The Naira sold for as low as ₦690 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 90.52 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters’ window on Wednesday.

