The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

News Agency Of Nigeria

A spot exchange rate of N466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N461.38.

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%.
Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%.

Recommended articles

The rate represented an increase of 0.03 per cent when compared to the N461.50 it exchanged to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.30 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N461.38.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as N459.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total turnover of US$ 188.37 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

FG loses $1 billion annually as Agric products fail to secure international certifications

FG loses $1 billion annually as Agric products fail to secure international certifications

Twitter set to introduce ‘Community Notes for Images’ to checkmate misleading pictures

Twitter set to introduce ‘Community Notes for Images’ to checkmate misleading pictures

Importance of survey software technology in the digital age

Importance of survey software technology in the digital age

Uganda’s inflation will remain above the Bank of Uganda's target till 2024

Uganda’s inflation will remain above the Bank of Uganda's target till 2024

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Cash Crunch: OPay rescues Nigerians at social functions

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits ₦‎46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

Unilever Nigeria

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Nigeria is set to release funds from foreign airlines' ticket sales and begin operations for Nigeria Air by May

Nigeria is planning to unlock revenue from the sale of tickets on international airlines and launch Nigeria Air by May