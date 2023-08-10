Naira falls on Wednesday, exchanges at ₦782.38 to dollar
The Naira sold for as low as ₦730 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
It lost by 3.38 per cent when compared with ₦757.51 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦778.49 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦800 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦782.38.
A total of 60.26 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
