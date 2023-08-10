ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira falls on Wednesday, exchanges at ₦782.38 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as ₦730 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

dollar naira [NaijaTimes]
dollar naira [NaijaTimes]

Recommended articles

It lost by 3.38 per cent when compared with ₦757.51 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦778.49 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦800 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦782.38.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naira sold for as low as ₦730 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 60.26 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira falls on Wednesday, exchanges at ₦782.38 to dollar

Naira falls on Wednesday, exchanges at ₦782.38 to dollar

Nigeria's OPay takes the lead in Fintech landscape, earns CNBC, Statista global ranking

Nigeria's OPay takes the lead in Fintech landscape, earns CNBC, Statista global ranking

ASIS 2023 - Be a part of Transforming the African Continent!

ASIS 2023 - Be a part of Transforming the African Continent!

Kenyan Shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history

Kenyan Shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history

CBN says Nigeria's inflation crisis 'not so bad' compared to other African nations

CBN says Nigeria's inflation crisis 'not so bad' compared to other African nations

Uganda to be blacklisted if its money laundering problem remains unresolved

Uganda to be blacklisted if its money laundering problem remains unresolved

Top 10 African countries with the smallest population mid-way into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the smallest population mid-way into 2023

Tensions between Nigeria and Niger is beginning to have economic consequences

Tensions between Nigeria and Niger is beginning to have economic consequences

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

WhatsApp introduces screen sharing for video calls

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report

F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report