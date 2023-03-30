Naira falls against dollar by 0.06%
The Naira sold for as low as N462.04 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The rate represented a decrease of 0.06 per cent when compared to the N461.24 which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
A spot exchange rate was used for trading within the day before it settled at N461.50.
Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.
The total turnover traded at the official Investors and Exporters window was also determined on the spot.
