ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira ends week on negative note

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday lost to the dollar as it exchanged at N461.50 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.44 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of US$ 82.56 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira ends week on negative note

Naira ends week on negative note

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Air passenger traffic increased by 8 percent to 16.2 million in 2022 - NCAA

Nigeria's crude oil production hits 1.3 million BPD in February 2023

Nigeria's crude oil production hits 1.3 million BPD in February 2023

Ivory Coast is set to achieve its sustainability goals with the construction of a 50-70 megawatt (MW) solar power facility

Ivory Coast is set to achieve its sustainability goals with the construction of a 50-70 megawatt (MW) solar power facility

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

Zoho Customers in Nigeria can now enjoy integrated Telephony with PressOne Africa

Zoho Customers in Nigeria can now enjoy integrated Telephony with PressOne Africa

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

Flags fly at the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, which is expected to get approval for an additional 900 troops to deal with growing violence

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Olugbenga Agboola

Flutterwave founder Olugbenga Agboola buys luxurious Miami beach home for $7.1 million

Uganda Airlines

The most hated airlines from every African country, according to a survey