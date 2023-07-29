ADVERTISEMENT
Naira ends week losing against dollar by 0.93 per cent

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦465 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

The local currency lost 0.93 per cent when compared with ₦768.60 which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦776.74 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦775.76.

The naira sold for as low as ₦465 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 54.18 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

