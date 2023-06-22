Naira drops slightly against dollar, exchanges at ₦763.17
The Naira sold for as low as 476 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The Naira depreciated by 0.87 per cent when compared with ₦756.61 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦741.21 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of ₦815 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before it settled at ₦763.17.
A total of 96.44 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
