Naira drops slightly against dollar, exchanges at ₦763.17

The Naira depreciated by 0.87 per cent when compared with ₦756.61 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦741.21 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦815 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before it settled at ₦763.17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naira sold for as low as 476 to the dollar within the day’s trading.