Naira drops further by 0.64%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The local currency showed a 0.64 per cent decrease when compared with ₦‎469.50 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎471.32 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎477 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦‎472.50.

A total of 77.42 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

