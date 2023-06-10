Naira drops further by 0.64%
The Naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The local currency showed a 0.64 per cent decrease when compared with ₦469.50 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦471.32 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of ₦477 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦472.50.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 77.42 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira drops further by 0.64%
Emefiele’s suspension not a surprise – Ex-LCCI DG
Access Bank launches first American Express Cards to be issued in Nigeria
Unleashing the Power Within: Key insights on Soft Power by Tobi Mohammed
Over 700 tankers convert from transporting PMS to gas
Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market
Nigeria’s new president Bola Tinubu is vying for the privatization and de-monopolization of the electricity sector
The world’s largest ruby discovered in Mozambique just sold for a record price
Top 10 best African cities for startups
Pulse Sports
'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi
EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend
Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?
Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup
Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football
Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere
Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award
ADVERTISEMENT