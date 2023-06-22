Naira drops further against the dollar; exchanges at ₦765.13
The naira sold for as low as 446.32 to the dollar within Thursday’s trading.
It depreciated by 0.26 per cent when compared with the ₦763.17 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.
Open indicative rate closed at ₦753.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
An exchange rate of ₦801 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before it settled at ₦765.13.
A total of 204.84 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Thursday.
