ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira drops further against the dollar; exchanges at ₦765.13

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 446.32 to the dollar within Thursday’s trading.

Naira and Dollar
Naira and Dollar

Recommended articles

It depreciated by 0.26 per cent when compared with the ₦763.17 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

Open indicative rate closed at ₦753.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of ₦801 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before it settled at ₦765.13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as 446.32 to the dollar within Thursday’s trading.

A total of 204.84 million dollars was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira drops further against the dollar; exchanges at ₦765.13

Naira drops further against the dollar; exchanges at ₦765.13

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Cost of international flights increases as IATA sets new rate at $1/₦770

Cost of international flights increases as IATA sets new rate at $1/₦770

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in 2023 [updated]

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passport in 2023 [updated]

Bill Gates highlights that Nigeria needs to do more than $10 per person for health care each year

Bill Gates highlights that Nigeria needs to do more than $10 per person for health care each year

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dignitaries attending the wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall.

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

The most common last names in five African countries

The most common last names in five African countries