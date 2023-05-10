The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira drops against dollar by 0.17%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira and Dollar

The rate represents a decrease of 0.17 per cent when compared to the ₦462.25 it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦463 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦467 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N463.02.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total turnover of US$ 178.68 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

