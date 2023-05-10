Naira drops against dollar by 0.17%
The Naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The rate represents a decrease of 0.17 per cent when compared to the ₦462.25 it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦463 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦467 was used for trading within the day before it settled at N463.02.
Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.
A total turnover of US$ 178.68 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
