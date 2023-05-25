The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira drops against dollar by 0.07%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.

The open indicative rate closed at N463.85 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Thursday’s trading before it settled at N463.67.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of 157.56 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

