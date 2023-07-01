ADVERTISEMENT
Naira drops after Sallah holiday, exchanges at ₦769.25 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The open indicative rate closed at ₦758.52 to one dollar on Friday.

The Naira depreciated by 0.82 per cent when compared with ₦763 for which it exchanged for the dollar before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday that began on June 28.

An exchange rate of ₦841 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦769.25.

A total of 263.45 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

