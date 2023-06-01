The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira drops 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as ₦‎460 to the dollar within the days trading.

The local currency showed a 0.04 per cent decrease when compared with the ₦‎464.50 to the dollar, it traded on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎464.10 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at ₦‎464.67.

The Naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of 163.74 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

