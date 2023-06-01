Naira drops 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window
The Naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the days trading.
The local currency showed a 0.04 per cent decrease when compared with the ₦464.50 to the dollar, it traded on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.10 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at ₦464.67.
A total of 163.74 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
