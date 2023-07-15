Naira dips, exchanges at ₦803.90 at investors, exporters window
The Naira sold for as low as ₦689.34 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The Naira decreased by 7.72 per cent when compared with ₦746.28 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦763.36 to one dollar on Friday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦829 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦803.90.
A total of 46.90 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.
