Naira depreciates by 2.4% against dollar at official market

Recommended articles
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira lost ₦39.37.
This represents a 2.4 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Thursday when it exchanged at ₦1,639.50 to a dollar.
However, the total daily turnover increased to 1,403.76 million dollars on Friday up from 244.96 million dollars recorded on Thursday.
At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,698.50 and ₦1,609.00 against the dollar.