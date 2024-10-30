ADVERTISEMENT
Naira depreciates against dollar, exchanges for over ₦1,6000 at official market

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,684 and ₦1,575 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira declined against the dollar by 72 kobo.

This represents a 0.04 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday when it was exchanged at ₦1,630.45 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to 128.98 million dollars on Wednesday down from 242.59 recorded on Tuesday.

