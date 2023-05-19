Naira constant, exchanges ₦463 to dollars
The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The local currency did not change from its value on Thursday, while the open indicative rate closed at N463.25 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N463.
A total of 91.81million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.
