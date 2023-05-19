The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira constant, exchanges ₦463 to dollars

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Recommended articles

The local currency did not change from its value on Thursday, while the open indicative rate closed at N463.25 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N463.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 91.81million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira constant, exchanges ₦463 to dollars

Naira constant, exchanges ₦463 to dollars

Lagos woos youths into agriculture, agriprenuership programme

Lagos woos youths into agriculture, agriprenuership programme

Sun King Solar Inverter, a must-have in every home and business

Sun King Solar Inverter, a must-have in every home and business

Nigeria's dollar inflow dropped by 23% YoY to $72.4 billion in 2022

Nigeria's dollar inflow dropped by 23% YoY to $72.4 billion in 2022

Uganda finds hope in AfCTA as Kenya's trade barriers create some problems

Uganda finds hope in AfCTA as Kenya's trade barriers create some problems

7 Nigerian banks pay over ₦1 billion as penalties for financial infractions

7 Nigerian banks pay over ₦1 billion as penalties for financial infractions

See Kenya’s plan to produce 1 million smartphones in just 2 months

See Kenya’s plan to produce 1 million smartphones in just 2 months

IMF re-iterates its skepticism on Nigeria’s digital currency for 2nd time in one month

IMF re-iterates its skepticism on Nigeria’s digital currency for 2nd time in one month

Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon

Victoria Crest Homes, Citadel Utilities celebrate Hilda Baci's remarkable cook-a-thon

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Seychelles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Oil rig in Tanzania

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Ugandan currency

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns