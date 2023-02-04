ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira: CBN begs Nigerians, vows to stop exorbitant PoS charges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has appealed to Nigerians to show understanding adding that the redesigned notes will circulate and be accessible.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. (News360)
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. (News360)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He noted he was seeing the protests and arguments surrounding the difficulty citizens were facing in accessing the new notes.

”I understand the agitation and I’m begging in God’s name, we are on our knees begging people to please show understanding. They should be calm.

”In our meetings with the banks, we have told them to set up tents and chairs, give people numbers, which I’m sure some people will say it is old-fashioned.

”But at this time that we’re trying to get the currency in circulation amongst everybody, people have to have numbers and they come in under a queueing arrangements that when you come in you get served, if it finishes, just be patient.

”By tomorrow, when you come back, they will start from where they stopped, you will not be cheated.

”Let’s just be calm and adopt a good queueing system, the assurance we give is that it will eventually go round.

”Eventually the limits will be raised and eventually the limits will be removed and people will be able to conduct their business transactions in a way that it has always been in the past,” Emefiele said.

On high charges by the Point of Sale (PoS) agents on every transaction made by their customers, the apex bank governor urged banks to stop the charges on PoS.

”I am going to be calling a meeting with the banks this evening or by tomorrow, if those charges go to or those charges have been charged through the bank, we are going to have an arrangement with even telcos to see how those charges can actually at this time be stopped.

”Those charges at this time should be stopped. So, if we know whatever you are making that you’re not making because we stopped it, we can collect it somewhere and look for a way to pay you.

”But we don’t want you to continue to create pain on those who want to use alternative channels when they cannot have cash in their pocket.

”We will go into this later this night or even tomorrow, we’re going to call a meeting of both the banks and the mobile networks; at this time nobody should be charged, if you are charged, we will need to know about it.

”But we would want this service to continue to be offered. Whatever it is in terms of volume and number that you have carried out. We will look for a way to pay you your money,” he said.

NAN reports that the redesigned naira notes comprising N200, N500, and N1,000, came into use on Dec. 15, 2022, after they were unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 23, 2022, in Abuja.

The CBN had earlier fixed Jan. 31 as the deadline for the collection of old naira notes but later extended the time limit to Feb. 10.

The CBN governor had said the extension was to allow Nigerians that had naira legitimately earned and trapped, the opportunity to deposit their money for exchange.

The governor had ordered banks to load their Automated Teller Machines with the new naira notes to ensure Nigerians had access to them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira: CBN begs Nigerians, vows to stop exorbitant PoS charges

Naira: CBN begs Nigerians, vows to stop exorbitant PoS charges

Aviation: NANTA records $500m revenue loss in 2022

Aviation: NANTA records $500m revenue loss in 2022

Providus X Sujimoto : Luxury meets luxury

Providus X Sujimoto : Luxury meets luxury

The European Union (EU) has disbursed $1.4 million to Tanzania for cleaner cooking in the region.

The European Union (EU) has disbursed $1.4 million to Tanzania for cleaner cooking in the region.

Top 5 African cities food lovers must visit in 2023

Top 5 African cities food lovers must visit in 2023

More good news for Kenya as its private sector buffs up activities 3 months in a row

More good news for Kenya as its private sector buffs up activities 3 months in a row

Tingo Foods PLC set to revolutionise the African food industry

Tingo Foods PLC set to revolutionise the African food industry

Take your passions further with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Designed for a premium experience today & beyond

Take your passions further with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Designed for a premium experience today & beyond

Nigeria signs $741 million oil deal with South Korean engineering firm

Nigeria signs $741 million oil deal with South Korean engineering firm

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF

Tripoli, Libya

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP projections for 2023

Elsa Majimbo Forbes cover

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas