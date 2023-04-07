Naira appreciates marginally against dollar
The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the ₦463.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.50 to the dollar on Thursday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦463.25.
Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.
A total of 101.45 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window on Thursday.
