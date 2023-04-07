The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira appreciates marginally against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the ₦463.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.50 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦466 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦463.25.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

A total of 101.45 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

