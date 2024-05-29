ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The volume of currency traded on Wednesday increased to $336.54 million up from $328.32 million recorded on Tuesday.

Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar [Ripples Nigeria]
Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, shows that the Naira gained N9.68.

This represents a 0.72 per cent gain when compared to that of the previous trading date, Tuesday when it traded at N1,339.33 to the dollar.

The volume of currency traded on Wednesday increased to $336.54 million up from $328.32 million recorded on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,506.00 and N1,010.00 against the dollar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar

Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar

Top 5 sectors contribute 62.25% to Nigeria's GDP

Top 5 sectors contribute 62.25% to Nigeria's GDP

Incubating African kids entrepreneurs for next-gen impact

Incubating African kids entrepreneurs for next-gen impact

Nigerians can eat a balanced diet for ₦1,035 per day - NBS

Nigerians can eat a balanced diet for ₦1,035 per day - NBS

10 best crypto casino sites for US players in 2024

10 best crypto casino sites for US players in 2024

Naira static at ₦1,339.33 against dollar at official market

Naira static at ₦1,339.33 against dollar at official market

20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa

20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa

Africa to lead global renewable energy, green transitions - AfDB President

Africa to lead global renewable energy, green transitions - AfDB President

Africa's annual climate change losses could reach $40bn by 2030 - Adesina

Africa's annual climate change losses could reach $40bn by 2030 - Adesina

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

States with highest cooking gas price [Vanguard]

5 states with highest cooking gas price as rates jump 40% in one year

Top 10 airports in Africa with the best staff in 2024

Top 10 airports in Africa with the best staff in 2024

Most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa (Image used for illustration purposes) [BI]

20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa