Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, shows that the Naira gained N9.68.
This represents a 0.72 per cent gain when compared to that of the previous trading date, Tuesday when it traded at N1,339.33 to the dollar.
The volume of currency traded on Wednesday increased to $336.54 million up from $328.32 million recorded on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,506.00 and N1,010.00 against the dollar.