MTN, Airtel others threaten to hike data, call tariffs

The Telecommunication Operators gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to address their concerns.

Nigerian Telecom Operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and others have threatened to increase service tariffs if the Federal Government doesn't resolve critical issues currently bedeviling the industry.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, in Lagos on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the telecom operators at a press briefing, Adebayo said the tariffs will be hiked if the Federal Government failed to act in the next seven days, reported Daily Trust.

He listed the challenges confronting the telecom industry to include; seizure of cellular sites in Kogi, concerns about degrading quality of services in Abuja, high cost of diesel, inflation, and safety of telecom workers.

The ALTON chairman said the telecom operators had communicated their discontent about the shutting down of telecommunications facilities in Kogi state due to disputes arising from taxes and levies demanded by the Kogi State Government through the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

He added that, “The action by KIRS was hinged on an ex parte court order obtained by the KIRS over unsubstantiated allegations that our members are in default of tax payments to the state government (which is not the truth) and access to these critical telecom sites has been denied.

“This issue is likely to lead to a total communications blackout in the entire Kogi State, parts of Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and possible impact on service availability in some parts of the following States: Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger States.

“These are States sharing borders with Kogi State’’, Adebayo said.

The ALTON Chairman also noted that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the office of the Director for Signage and Advertisement had rejected telecommunication service providers' request to build infrastructure in the Federal Capital City.

He said this has resulted in poor quality of services around Abuja and FCT.

He said, “The problem is created by the governing authority in the FCT. Telecommunications services drive on the terrestrial infrastructure.

“We hereby call on the Federal Executive Council to prevail on the FCDA in granting approval/permit to our members to deploy infrastructure.

“ALTON and its members will no longer tolerate discriminatory charges against the sector. The industry is planning to begin a study on varying tariffs to some of the unfriendly telecommunications States in other to accommodate their demand.”

The body also stressed that if the rising cost of diesel and its effect on the general high cost of business is not reversed, the operators will be left with no other option than to increase price.

We are concerned that unless there is an intervention to save this sector, operators will have no choice but to begin a process of price review.

“The state of security in our country is of concern, while we commend all our security agencies for the work they do to keep us all safe, the impact of the general state of security in the country is that we are not able to provide 24/7 support in certain areas as it is unsafe to send out service personnel to some parts of the country and to other at certain times of the day,” Adebayo said.

Recall that satellite television service provider, Multichoice, had increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria citing similar concerns.

The company on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, stated the rising costs of inflation and business operations as the reasons for the increment in the prices.

