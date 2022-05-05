RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Meet HabbyFX: The best and richest Forex trader in Nigeria

Meet The best and richest Forex trader in Nigeria - HabbyFX

Damilare Ogundare popularly Known as HabbyFX or Habby Forex is considered by many Nigerians in the Foreign Exchange industry to be the Richest Trader in Nigeria.

ABOUT HABBYFX

HabbyFX born Damilare Ogundare in Osun State (southwestern part of Nigeria) is an African entrepreneur and Author. He is one of the most influential Forex Traders in Nigeria. He is the best and the richest forex trader in Nigeria.

Damilare’s net worth is estimated to be over $1 million, He is the founder and CEO of Habby Forex Trading Academy(habbyforex.com), an Online Education Center with 3 Physical Locations across Lagos State. He is also an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and has partnered with many Forex brokers such as Infinox, ICM and many more.

The Richest Forex Trader in Nigeria Habby, made his first One Million Naira at the age of 18, He is more passionate in impacting other people, and have created a series of young millionaires across Globe over the years.

HabbyFX is a well-known name in the Nigeria forex industry.

You can read more about him on his personal Website https://damilareogundare.com

