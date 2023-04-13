Market capitalisation drops ₦5bn on NGX

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 8.83 points, representing a decline of 0.02 per cent to close at 51,944.58 from 51,953.41 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation lost ₦5 billion or 0.02 per cent to close at N28.295 trillion as against ₦28.3 trillion posted at the previous session.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; May & Baker Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Exchange Group, Fidelity Bank and Africa Prudential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, market breadth closed negative, with 18 gainers and 21 losers.

Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at ₦1.54, per share.

Wapic Insurance followed with a gain 9.69 per cent to close at 42k, while Champion Breweries rose 7.64 per cent to close at ₦4.93, per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance went up by 6.25 per cent to close at 34k, while Prestige Assurance appreciated by 5.26 per cent to close at 40k, per share.

On the other hand, May & Baker Nigeria led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at ₦4.05, per share, per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikeja Hotel followed with a decline of 9.24 per cent to close at ₦1.08, while Multiverse Mining and Exploration lost 7.60 per cent to close at N2.31, per share.

Academy Press lost 6.67 per cent to close at ₦1.26, while NPF Microfinance Bank shed 6.32 per cent to close at ₦1.78, per share.

However, the total volume traded rose by 18.72 per cent to 302.920 million units, valued at ₦2.023 billion, and exchanged in 3,743 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) topped the activity chart with 107.213 million shares valued at ₦162.832 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 39.31 million shares worth ₦206.01 million, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 22.60 million shares valued at ₦190.36 million.

ADVERTISEMENT