Market capitalisation continues on negative note, sheds ₦622bn

Accordingly, investors lost ₦622 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to ₦29.281 trillion from ₦N29.903 trillion recorded at the previous session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 1,141.76 points, representing a decline of 2.08 per cent, to close at 53,750.77 points as against the 54,892.53 posted on Friday.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 4.88 per cent.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Airtel Africa, Seplat Energy, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Nigerian Breweries and Lafarge Africa.

“We expect risk-on sentiments to be sustained in the equities markets even as the depressed interest rate environment will continue to favour the local bourse in line with our expectations for Q1, 2023.

“Taking positions in stocks with solid valuations and dividend yields ahead of the dividend-paying season remains the choice strategy.

“However, we see room for extended profit-taking activities,” Analysts at United Capital Plc said.

The market breadth was negative as 21 stocks lost relative to five gainers.

Courteville Business Solutions recorded the highest price gain of 6.67 per cent to close at 48k per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank followed with a gain of 2.7 per cent to close at ₦1.90 and AIICO Insurance up by 1.75 per cent to close at 58k per share.

FBN Holdings (FBNH) rose by 0.92 per cent to close at ₦11, while Zenith Bank gained 0. 2 per cent to close at N25 per share.

Conversely, NCR Nigeria led the losers’ chart by 9.79 per cent to close at ₦2.12, per share.

Unity Bank followed with a decline of 9.43 per cent to close at 48k, while Prestige Assurance declined by 8.89 per cent to close at 41k, per share.

SUNU Assurance declined 8.33 per cent to close at 44k, while Multiverse Mining and Exploration and Airtel Africa shed 8.31 per cent each to close at ₦2.98 and ₦1,420 respectively per share.

Also, the total volume traded decreased by 26.66 per cent to 100.883 million units, valued at ₦4.342 billion and exchanged in 3,279 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) topped the activity chart with 12.836 million shares valued at ₦318.513 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 11.920 million shares worth ₦297.982 million, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 10.038 million shares valued at ₦80.242 million.