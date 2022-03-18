RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Making guaranteed profits in palm oil business

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

Oil palm is a huge profitable Agric business.

The profit in oil farming is huge in such a way that government agencies are also supporting oil palm growers and businesses. The agencies promote the oil palm farmers by assisting them in selling their oil palm seed produce.

This means you can start your small oil palm plantation now with even one acre of land with the aim of expanding later {60 palm per acre - 600x N400 = N240,000}

- The 10 acres will require 5 bundles of wire collar for protection against animal attacks. Each bundle cost N20,000, 5 bundles = N100,000

- Professional mapping, protecting with the provided wire collar, accurate mark-in-out and planting of the whole 10 acres = N210,000, Estimated Total: N3,370,000

NOTE: The project scope can be higher or lower depending on the financial strength of the prospective investors.

Various private or corporate organizations can also set up this project and lease it out to individuals or corporate bodies on maturity. It is a way of diversifying the economy and also to create jobs and income opportunities for people. It is also one of the strategies for food security in the country and also in line with the transformation agenda of the country.

Income analysis

A matured plantation will annually start producing "4 Tonnes' 'per hectare of red palm oil from the fourth year after planting. 20 metric tonnes of oil can be obtained annually from 4 hectares(10 Acres) plantation. A tonne of red palm oil sells for a minimum of N2,400,000. Gross revenue of 12 Million is obtained from red palm oil.

We can also get 2.31 metric tonnes of palm kernel per hectare. This gives us 9.25 tonnes from 4 hectares(10 acres). This translates to annual income of N5.550 million.

Total income realizable is about N17.550 million while the annual operating expenses is put at N5 million. This leaves us with a net income of N12.550 million annually for you as the investor for the rest of your life.

There are still other sources of income such as palm fronds and palm kernel shells

Investors are to note that the market is already eagerly waiting for you to bring in your finished goods regardless of how large the quantity is. The investors are fully welcome to be assisted in the realization of the worthwhile investment.

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

