ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers

Pulse Mix

#FeatureMACNigeria: Conceal and correct — here, there or everywhere — with the latest addition to the famed M·A·C Studio Fix lineup: Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen.

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers

Recommended articles

Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen combines transfer- and waterproof coverage, control and comfort in equal measure. Click the pen halfway to spot conceal, or all the way for all-over coverage. Either way, Studio Fix Every-Wear is ready to deliver immaculate coverage with a natural matte finish that wears comfortably for 36 hours without creasing or caking.

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers Pulse Nigeria
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

With a fine fluid texture that melts on with a second-skin feel – thanks to a combination of hydrating hyaluronic acid, energizing caffeine and protective vitamin E – Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen improves skin with every wear, increasing hydration by 44% immediately and by 53% after one week.

MAC cosmetics held a two-day launch event on the 13th and 14th June at their flagship store in Lagos that brought together influential makeup artists and enthusiasts. The event saw the attendance of popular figures such as Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje, Lillian Paul, Tenny Coco, and other charming personalities. Guests were treated to a live demonstration of the new Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen by the MAC National Make-up artist, Godspower Nwaukwa who engaged with attendees on both days.

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers Pulse Nigeria

Subsequently, guests had the opportunity to try out the product for themselves and get hands-on with it. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as attendees danced the rest of the day away in celebration of the launch. Overall, the two-day event was a successful occasion, and the attendees had an enjoyable time.

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers
MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers Pulse Nigeria

Click it on, tap it in, build it up. Correct discolouration, camouflage dark circles, elevate your contour with your favourite concealer tricks. Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen is built to be as flexible as you are.

M·A·C STUDIO FIX EVERY-WEAR ALL-OVER FACE PEN available at all MAC stores nationwide.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureMACNigeria

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN's $2.56 billion blueprint aims to alleviate hunger in Nigeria

UN's $2.56 billion blueprint aims to alleviate hunger in Nigeria

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers

MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers

India’s economic focus in Kenya pivots, as Asia eyes the market potential of East Africa’s 312 million people

India’s economic focus in Kenya pivots, as Asia eyes the market potential of East Africa’s 312 million people

Nigeria’s public debt spikes by 12.3% to ₦82 trillion after Naira unification

Nigeria’s public debt spikes by 12.3% to ₦82 trillion after Naira unification

Samsung Nigeria rewards customers with discounts on mobile devices in its Massive Deals promo

Samsung Nigeria rewards customers with discounts on mobile devices in its Massive Deals promo

Coronation Leverages WTT Contender Tournament in its Corporate Sponsorship Drive to grow Nigeria’s GDP

Coronation Leverages WTT Contender Tournament in its Corporate Sponsorship Drive to grow Nigeria’s GDP

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan confronts theft epidemic on national construction projects

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan confronts theft epidemic on national construction projects

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market