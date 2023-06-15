MAC Nigeria launched studio fic every-wear all-over face pen with makeup artists and influencers

Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen combines transfer- and waterproof coverage, control and comfort in equal measure. Click the pen halfway to spot conceal, or all the way for all-over coverage. Either way, Studio Fix Every-Wear is ready to deliver immaculate coverage with a natural matte finish that wears comfortably for 36 hours without creasing or caking.

With a fine fluid texture that melts on with a second-skin feel – thanks to a combination of hydrating hyaluronic acid, energizing caffeine and protective vitamin E – Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen improves skin with every wear, increasing hydration by 44% immediately and by 53% after one week.

MAC cosmetics held a two-day launch event on the 13th and 14th June at their flagship store in Lagos that brought together influential makeup artists and enthusiasts. The event saw the attendance of popular figures such as Enioluwa, Mo Cheddah, Diana Eneje, Lillian Paul, Tenny Coco, and other charming personalities. Guests were treated to a live demonstration of the new Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen by the MAC National Make-up artist, Godspower Nwaukwa who engaged with attendees on both days.

Subsequently, guests had the opportunity to try out the product for themselves and get hands-on with it. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as attendees danced the rest of the day away in celebration of the launch. Overall, the two-day event was a successful occasion, and the attendees had an enjoyable time.

Click it on, tap it in, build it up. Correct discolouration, camouflage dark circles, elevate your contour with your favourite concealer tricks. Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen is built to be as flexible as you are.

M·A·C STUDIO FIX EVERY-WEAR ALL-OVER FACE PEN available at all MAC stores nationwide.

