Luan Becerra, Founder & CEO of ProSession

Luan Becerra thrives in creatively envisioning innovative companies. He is enthusiastic about leveraging 'the source code of intrinsic motivation—or 'flow state'—to develop new and inspirational content and ideas.

His chief passions are sports, outdoor adventures, film, culture, history, and inspiring moments that give you a sense of awe, encouragement, and joy. Luan was featured as one of the Top 20 Instagram Accounts to Follow on US Reporter alongside business moguls and public figures Gary Vaynerchuk, Tony Robbins, and Grant Cardone.

Above all, Luan desires to make a positive impact by contributing to a better planet so our current and future generations can enjoy an elevated quality of life.

ProSession Foundational concept and values:

To create a community of storytellers and stories—to inspire and unite through the power of sport.

We believe in the power of enthralling motion pictures, innovative, engaging animation, and timeless stories as told through the eyes of the most inspirational people on the planet to change lives, expand visions, and help us all unlock the best versions of ourselves.

Unity - the idea of seeing similarities over differences and embracing the human race and our humanity as a whole—bringing people together.

Transformation - Facilitating inspiration that changes people's lives.

Living Fully - Life is a gift; we encourage a movement that allows our tribe to live in the moment with excitement, awe, and joy.

Envisioning - We bring new, game-changing visions to life with focus, hope, courage, and discipline.

Connected

We are connected to ourselves, to our communities, to nature, and the environment.

We honor our local heritages, operate as an ohana, a family, and don't leave anyone behind.

Passionate

We are moved from within to achieve our goals. We don't give up.

We try, we fail, we grow, we succeed, and then we do it again with even more vigor.

Brave

We step out of our comfort zone and don't hold back.

With integrity and honesty, we look for new opportunities and new ways to innovate and improve how we think, work, act, play, and treat others.

Forward-Thinking

We are ambitious and bold in imagining a new world.

We hone our craft and also recognize the importance of staying humble.

ProSession will fill the gap that exists in the sports world, entertainment, and inspiration worlds. Athletes and sports inspire people, but there is no genuine, unique centralized hub for them to find stories that go beneath the surface of the humans in the sport that are both entertaining, inspirational, and can teach them something new in a way they've never before experienced.

We can't wait to share more in the next few months. We have an inclination that our approach might blow your mind. We cannot announce the release dates just yet, but you can sign up to be the first to know on ProSession.com. In the meantime, we're excited to share that we'll have big things coming for you very soon.

