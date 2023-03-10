ADVERTISEMENT
Win 1500 dollars in the #NigeriaSpeaks Goodwall Challenge

#FeatureByGoodwall: Do you know you can win up to 1500 dollars in the Goodwall – Tecblu #NigeriaSpeaks challenge?

Yes, you can!

Goodwall, a mobile-based professional development network for young people, has launched in Nigeria, with the #NigeriaSpeaks challenge in which up to $1500 is to be won.

Goodwall is an online community of over 2 million students and professionals across over 150 countries who connect over shared interests and diverse opportunities for educational and career growth. This is through professional yet social networking.

Here’s how to win:

Join the #NigeriaSpeaks Challenge

  1. Install the Goodwall app from Google Play store or iOS App Store
  2. Share your vision for Nigeria's future, specifically describing your vision for Nigeria as well as the most common challenges affecting you and your community 
  3. Make your post with #NigeriaSpeaks 
Final Day: March 31, 2023

May the best entries win!

About Goodwall

Goodwall is the next-generation community for students and young professionals to connect to opportunities such as scholarships and jobs that fast-track their future, as they get inspired, ask questions, chat, pitch ideas, gain recognition, showcase themselves, and receive support from people with shared interests and values.

The platform helps young Nigerians discover personalised opportunities at every step of their journey, including jobs and internships from esteemed employers, volunteering opportunities and learning courses.

Goodwall helps young Nigerians project and maximise their potential, showcase themselves to universities and employers, and impact society positively as they advance their careers and education.

Driving a positively aspirational culture, Goodwall lets users showcase and demonstrate their skills through achievements, photos, and videos, transcending the limits of physical barriers and traditional qualifications. Through users’ interactions with others within their network, there is also ample opportunity to be inspired to aim for greater attainments by upskilling to boost their profile, competencies, career, education, and eventually their income.

