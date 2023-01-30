ADVERTISEMENT
Wakanow Partners with ValueJet to boost local flight inventory

Wakanow, Africa’s foremost travel tech company, has today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with ValueJet, a Fly for Value Aviation Company and Nigeria’s newest domestic airline, to host ValueJet’s inventory on their website and increase local flight inventory available to local travelers.

This partnership is aligned with Wakanow’s aim of delivering access to all local flight inventory in real-time and an all-year-round flight schedule. It also showcases her continuous commitment to the development of the domestic travel industry in Nigeria.

ValueJet is the latest airline to partner with Wakanow, joining its network and enabling Wakanow-connected customers to find and use bespoke solutions to support their specific travel needs and requirements.

While speaking about the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow Nigeria, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay said, “As the foremost travel tech company in Nigeria and West Africa, this partnership for us is a reinforcement of our commitment to give our customers the best and to remain the Number one distribution partner to our Nigerian Airlines. We are constantly innovating around our customers’ travel needs and partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that our customers enjoy a robust and seamless service offering. Partnering with ValueJet who share in our vision of delivering a unique travel experience at a great value to our joint customers was certain.”

While corroborating the CEO, the Group Chief Technology Officer, Wakanow Group, Mr. Oyedeji Ojo said, “Wakanow, as a leader in the Nigerian travel industry, has continued to bring value to air travelers through collaborations. We’re delighted to welcome ValueJet as a Partner and together, we will serve our customers with great flight inventories and concentrate on creating enhanced traveler experiences across all customer touchpoints”.

Speaking about the partnership, the Chief Commercial Officer of Value Jet, Trevor Henry said, “We are happy to announce our strategic partnership with Wakanow, making history as the first travel company to provide ValueJet’s Live Inventory bookable in real-time thus enabling the delivery of a seamless booking experience for Wakanow and ValueJet’s customers. ”

Wakanow, Africa’s foremost travel tech agency, offers the best travel deals and experiences within the global travel industry to corporate and individual air travelers.

